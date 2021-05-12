Advertisement

Lamar volleyball state run in limbo after positive COVID test

Volleyball
Volleyball(AP)
By Megan Hiler
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Lamar volleyball team’s impressive season could end prematurely due to a positive COVID-19 test last week.

The Lady Savages are 16-0 and are set as a 4th seed in the state 3A tournament.

The team is supposed to play Wednesday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena, but they are currently waiting on correspondence from the state after the positive test.

Prowers County Commisoners and the Prowers County Health Department both gave the OK for the team to play, that’s according to Prowers County Commissioner Tom Grasmick. Grasmick added this came after a 14 -hour of investigation into how girls were quarantined. The girls reportedly quarantined themselves for three weeks and social-distanced at practices.

He added all the girls tested negative on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for COVID-19.

Multiple parents reached out to KKTV Tuesday night about the confusion.

“We are just trying to get consistency, there’s so much uncertainty,” one parent said.

The girls are currently on their wait to Colorado Springs to play, hoping for the all-clear from state officials.

We have reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment looking for answers surrounding the team’s run in the tournament. A spokesperson said in an email Wednesday morning they are “working on it and are hoping to get you some information as soon as possible.”

We have also reached out to the school and the El Paso County Health Department for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

🟠⚫🏐⚫🟠 LADY SAVAGE VOLLEYBALL STATE SEND OFF 9AM....Come out & show our SAVAGE NATION support & how proud we are of these ladies!🧡🖤

Posted by Lamar Savage Sports Booster Club on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
A memorial continues to grow outside the home in the Canterbury six innocent people were gunned...
‘Horrendous act’: 7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Homicide investigation underway after a body was found near a house fire in Colorado Springs on Monday
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars
Apartment fire in Colorado Springs 5/11/21.
Crews respond to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Latest News

DENVER NUGGETS
Nuggets beat Hornets, secure home-court advantage in Round 1
John Register competing in the Olympics in Sydney, Australia in 2000.
Local veteran, Paralympian sits down with KKTV
Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo...
McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second...
Arenado, Wainwright lead Cardinals over Rockies 2-0