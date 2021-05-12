Lamar volleyball state run in limbo after positive COVID test

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Lamar volleyball team’s impressive season could end prematurely due to a positive COVID-19 test last week.

The Lady Savages are 16-0 and are set as a 4th seed in the state 3A tournament.

The team is supposed to play Wednesday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena, but they are currently waiting on correspondence from the state after the positive test.

Prowers County Commisoners and the Prowers County Health Department both gave the OK for the team to play, that’s according to Prowers County Commissioner Tom Grasmick. Grasmick added this came after a 14 -hour of investigation into how girls were quarantined. The girls reportedly quarantined themselves for three weeks and social-distanced at practices.

He added all the girls tested negative on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for COVID-19.

Multiple parents reached out to KKTV Tuesday night about the confusion.

“We are just trying to get consistency, there’s so much uncertainty,” one parent said.

The girls are currently on their wait to Colorado Springs to play, hoping for the all-clear from state officials.

We have reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment looking for answers surrounding the team’s run in the tournament. A spokesperson said in an email Wednesday morning they are “working on it and are hoping to get you some information as soon as possible.”

We have also reached out to the school and the El Paso County Health Department for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

🟠⚫🏐⚫🟠 LADY SAVAGE VOLLEYBALL STATE SEND OFF 9AM....Come out & show our SAVAGE NATION support & how proud we are of these ladies!🧡🖤 Posted by Lamar Savage Sports Booster Club on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

