Advertisement

Help the Salvation Army El Paso County help others! Donate NOW to ongoing fundraiser

National Salvation Army Week is May 10-16, 2021.
National Salvation Army Week is May 10-16, 2021.(Salvation Army)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army El Paso County does so much to help people in our community. Now it’s needing a little help from us.

Like many organizations across the country, the local Salvation Army is trying rebuild funds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with National Salvation Army Week (May 10-16), Salvation Army El Paso County is trying to raise $10,000 to go towards local programs and services. Three days into the fundraiser, it has only raised $46.

It’s incredibly easy to donate -- just a simple click here.

One hundred percent of every donation will stay here in El Paso County.

Please consider donating to a great cause that will help so many of our neighbors!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
A memorial continues to grow outside the home in the Canterbury six innocent people were gunned...
‘Horrendous act’: 7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Homicide investigation underway after a body was found near a house fire in Colorado Springs on Monday
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars
Apartment fire in Colorado Springs 5/11/21.
Crews respond to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Latest News

Volleyball
Lamar volleyball state run in limbo after positive COVID test
5.12.21
Clouds with some sun today
Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
A memorial continues to grow outside the home in the Canterbury six innocent people were gunned...
‘Horrendous act’: 7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party