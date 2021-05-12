Help the Salvation Army El Paso County help others! Donate NOW to ongoing fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army El Paso County does so much to help people in our community. Now it’s needing a little help from us.

Like many organizations across the country, the local Salvation Army is trying rebuild funds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with National Salvation Army Week (May 10-16), Salvation Army El Paso County is trying to raise $10,000 to go towards local programs and services. Three days into the fundraiser, it has only raised $46.

It’s incredibly easy to donate -- just a simple click here.

One hundred percent of every donation will stay here in El Paso County.

Please consider donating to a great cause that will help so many of our neighbors!

