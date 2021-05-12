Fallen Deputy Hopkins honored on peace officer memorial year after death from COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the first victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in El Paso County was a 41-year-old sheriff’s deputy who contracted the virus while on the job.

Now the name “Deputy Jeff Hopkins” will be immortalized forever on the Fallen Peace Officer Memorial at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park.

Hopkins worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 20 years, wearing a number of hats during that time including patrol division, floor security, arrest control instructor, and intake and release at the El Paso County jail. It was his time at that final job that resulted in his contracting and eventually dying from the virus, El Paso County Public Health determined, making his passing a line-of-duty death.

Hopkins name will forever stand among the other brave men and women who lost their lives in service to their community. His name is engraved below Deputy Micah Flick (End of Watch: 2018) and UCCS Officer Garrett Swasey (EOW: 2015).

