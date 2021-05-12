Colorado’s governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Colorado Springs birthday party shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday evening Colorado’s governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for a week to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us were spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today,” Gov. Jared Polis said according to a release. “Multiple lives were taken by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings until sunset Tuesday, May 18.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday morning. Six people were killed and police say the suspected gunman took his own life. Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said the shooting was the result of domestic violence, stemming from power and control issues in a relationship.

1 News wants to remind the public of TESSA of Colorado Springs. TESSA provides support and resources to those impacted by domestic violence. You can call their 24-hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819.

THE VICTIMS:

Melvin Perez, 30

Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 26, wife of Melvin

Joana Cruz, 52, mother Melvin

Jose Gutierrez, 21, brother of Melvin

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28, sister of Mayra Perez

Jose Ibarra, 26, brother of Mayra Perez

