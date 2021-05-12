Colorado Healing Fund is accepting donations to help following a mass shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anytime tragedy strikes a Colorado community, there is an outpouring of support from the public.

When it comes to helping the victims and family members of victims involved in mass shootings, an organization was established in 2018 to make certain financial donations would go to the right place. Since Sunday’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs, 11 News has been made aware of several online donation sites. While some are legitimate, others were closed soon after they opened. The Colorado Healing Fund, the same organization that helped after the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting, is now stepping in to help.

Tuesday night the organization announced they are actively accepting donations in response to the tragedy that happened in a home on Preakness Way at the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community. Police say six people were gunned down by the controlling boyfriend of one of the victims.

“This is the second time the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated in less than two months, which is heartbreaking and hard to comprehend. While we will continue to respond to the Boulder Supermarket Tragedy, we are also officially collecting donations designated to support the victims, their families, and the impacted community of Sunday’s tragic events,” said Jordan Finegan, Executive Director of CHF.

The donations collected will be distributed through the Fund’s community partners to victims, including the Colorado Organization of Victim Assistance (COVA). CHF is partnering with state and local victim assistance organizations to determine how best to support the individuals and families after the shooting.

When donating, the public has the option under “Donation details” to have their money directed toward the Colorado Springs shooting.

The public can securely donate through a variety of options:



Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org

Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to the Colorado Springs Canterbury Community Shooting;



Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund’' and write CO Springs in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”.



If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org

“The Colorado Healing Fund stands ready to accept the public’s donations and will work with local agencies and organizations in Colorado Springs to identify and respond to the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted,” said CHF Board President Cynthia Coffman.

Click here to read more about the shooting.

“With tragedies like this where parents are taken from their children too soon, we must think of how we can continue to support the children years from now, as they continue to grow,” said Frank DeAngelis. “As I said all too recently, recovery from a mass shooting is a marathon, not a sprint. I’m so thankful that CHF can help address the emotional needs that come out of a tragedy like this.”

THE VICTIMS:

Melvin Perez, 30

Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 26, wife of Melvin

Joana Cruz, 52, mother Melvin

Jose Gutierrez, 21, brother of Melvin

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28, sister of Mayra Perez

Jose Ibarra, 26, brother of Mayra Perez

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.