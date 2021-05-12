Colorado bear cub found injured and eating from bird feeders released back into the wild

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - A bear cub that was found injured and eating from bird feeders has made a full recovery!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife first reported the bear was found north of Durango back in January.

“Local Wildlife Officers were able to locate and safely tranquilize the bear. The bear cub was extremely emaciated and experienced multiple injuries on its’ paws,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Facebook.

After spending time at a rehab facility in Frisco, the wildlife agency shared a positive update on Tuesday!

“When found, this cub was extremely emaciated weighing just 13 pounds and suffered minor injuries to its paws,” CPW wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “She was transported to our rehabilitation facility in Del Norte where she was brought back to health. During her time at Frisco Creek, her injuries have healed and now weighs approximately 55 pounds!”

After a little over four months of being at our Frisco Creek Rehabilitation Facility, the bear cub that was found north of Durango in January has been released back into the wild. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dSzrBg6jKs — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 11, 2021

