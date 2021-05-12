Advertisement

Colorado bear cub found injured and eating from bird feeders released back into the wild

CPW released a bear back into the wild after it was found injured and eating from bird feeders.
CPW released a bear back into the wild after it was found injured and eating from bird feeders.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - A bear cub that was found injured and eating from bird feeders has made a full recovery!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife first reported the bear was found north of Durango back in January.

“Local Wildlife Officers were able to locate and safely tranquilize the bear. The bear cub was extremely emaciated and experienced multiple injuries on its’ paws,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote on Facebook.

After spending time at a rehab facility in Frisco, the wildlife agency shared a positive update on Tuesday!

“When found, this cub was extremely emaciated weighing just 13 pounds and suffered minor injuries to its paws,” CPW wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “She was transported to our rehabilitation facility in Del Norte where she was brought back to health. During her time at Frisco Creek, her injuries have healed and now weighs approximately 55 pounds!”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving neighbors stand next to crime tape at the scene of a horrific shooting at a birthday...
GRAPHIC: Dispatch transcript from Colorado Springs birthday party shooting
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
Birthday party killings deadliest incident in Colorado Springs since 1911, says mayor; where it ranks in state history
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Homicide investigation underway after a body was found near a house fire in Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Colorado Healing Fund is accepting donations to help following a mass shooting in Colorado Springs
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Aurora Public Schools in Colorado is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff starting in the fall
Police give more details about what led up to the horrific shooting.
WATCH: Police provide update on mass shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
A growing memorial dedicated to the victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
Colorado’s governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Colorado Springs birthday party shooting