Charges filed after mummy of spiritual leader found in Colorado home

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors have charged seven people after the mummified body of the leader of a spiritual group called Love Has Won was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in a southern Colorado home.

Arrest affidavits say 45-year-old Amy Carlson was found dead in a home in the tiny, rural town of Moffat on April 28, and her body appeared to have been set up as part of a shrine. Each of the defendants is facing charges related to tampering with or abusing a corpse as well as child abuse.

The child abuse charges were filed presumably because two children were in the home with the body. 

