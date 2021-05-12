CDC panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for 12+

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The CDC is giving the green light for kids 12 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The move comes just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its emergency use authorization to kids 12-15. Approval by the CDC advisory panel was the next step needed to move forward.

The CDC panel voted 14 in favor, 1 abstention.

The CDC director is expected to quickly sign off on the panel’s endorsement, clearing the way for the nation’s younger population to begin receiving the vaccine.

