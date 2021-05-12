Aurora Public Schools in Colorado is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff starting in the fall

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado school district is going to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff starting in the fall.

A letter was sent out by Superintendent D. Rico Munn on Tuesday to staff members. The full letter can be read at the bottom of this article. The letter addresses the fact that there are federal and state exemptions that will be honored.

The letter provided to 11 News is below:

“In planning for the 2021-22 school year, we want to reiterate our commitment to our students’ academic success and personal growth, as well as the health and safety of students and staff. As such, APS will require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff during the 2021-22 school year. This requirement is conditioned upon full approval of one or more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines is clear and compelling, is in alignment with the guidance received from federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of returning to full in-person working and learning as soon as possible – and to the fullest extent possible. We recognize that members of our staff come to this issue from a variety of perspectives, and the exemptions allowed under state and federal law will be fully available to all staff once the requirement is in place. We are sharing this information now to give employees time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the school year in August. As we further develop plans to implement this policy, we will continue to communicate with the intent of providing timely notice.”

11 News is not aware of any major school districts in the Pikes Peak region that have made a similar announcement as of Tuesday night.

