Police believe suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe the person suspected of killing six people in cold blood did so because he wasn’t invited to a party.

The Colorado Springs Police chief said the shooting is the result of domestic violence, stemming from power and control issues in a relationship.

Before sharing the details that police provided on the weekend shooting, 11 News wanted to remind the public of TESSA of Colorado Springs. TESSA provides support and resources to those impacted by domestic violence. You can call their 24-hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819.

“No family should ever have to experience this type of loss,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski stated on Tuesday.

Chief Niski was referring to the horrific act that was carried out early Sunday morning. A gunman opened fire during a birthday party. It happened in a home on Preakness Way at the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city. Police received the first of three 911 calls at about 12:18 in the morning.

According to investigators, the boyfriend of one of the victims has a history of controlling and jealous behavior. However, the suspect had no criminal record tied to domestic violence. Police say the suspect kept his girlfriend from attending family gatherings in the past, and was upset he wasn’t invited to the celebration on Sunday. Armed with one gun and two 15-round clips, police say the suspect carried out the violent act claiming the lives of six people before taking his own life. The gun he allegedly used was not reported stolen, but police say the suspect was not the one who purchased it. Investigators say the gun was purchased from a dealer in 2014.

Police believe the suspect and one of the victims were together for about a year. The suspect, identified as Teodoro Macias, had no prior arrests. Police add there was some type of “conflict” between the suspect and the family at a different gathering about a week earlier.

At the time of the shooting three kids, ages 2, 5 and 11 were in the home. None of the children were physically harmed during the crime.

THE VICTIMS:

Melvin Perez, 30

Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 26, wife of Melvin

Joana Cruz, 52, mother Melvin

Jose Gutierrez, 21, brother of Melvin

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28, sister of Mayra Perez

Jose Ibarra, 26, brother of Mayra Perez

