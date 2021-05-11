Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Grieving neighbors stand next to crime tape at the scene of a horrific shooting at a birthday...
GRAPHIC: Dispatch transcript from Colorado Springs birthday party shooting
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
Birthday party killings deadliest incident in Colorado Springs since 1911, says mayor; where it ranks in state history
Police investigating the scene of an early morning homicide on May 10, 2021.
Motorcycle rider found shot on Pueblo’s Highway 50 bypass
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars

Latest News

If you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, this number is available 24/7 and is...
TAKE ACTION: Danger signs a person could be at risk of being killed by their partner, and how to help victims of domestic violence
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 26 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
5.11.21
Cloudy morning with flurries
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested