Deadly fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly house fire Monday night in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters were called to the home at about 6 p.m. at 22 Cheyenne Road. The neighborhood is close to I-25 and is south of downtown Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police say they are early into the investigation, but one person died and the homicide and arson units responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The person who died was not publicly identified.
