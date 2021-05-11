Deadly fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a deadly house fire Monday night in Colorado Springs.

Firefighters were called to the home at about 6 p.m. at 22 Cheyenne Road. The neighborhood is close to I-25 and is south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say they are early into the investigation, but one person died and the homicide and arson units responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The person who died was not publicly identified.

#ColoradoSpeingsdirxe on scene of a #working fire at 22 Cheyenne Bl. Station 4 first on scene. Reporting heaving smoke smoke conditions at a single family residence. pic.twitter.com/wK1GAUR7rq — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2021

