D-20 will not require masks for students 10 and younger during summer school and summer camp in elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The biggest school district in the Pikes Peak Region announced students 10 and younger in elementary school won’t have to wear masks during summer programs.

D-20 made the announcement Monday evening. Starting May 24, elementary students will not be required to wear masks while at school sponsored activities, such as summer school and summer camps. However, all students ages 11 and older are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, as required by the governor.

Elementary students are going to be required to wear masks through May 21.

"As we attempt to reduce the impact of quarantines, contact tracing expectations make it clear, if students do not wear masks the quarantines will only expand in size and impact," D-20 Superintendent Tom Gregory wrote in a letter to the community.

You can read the whole letter below:

As I committed last Friday afternoon, I am writing with follow-up on two items: mask expectations for elementary school students and quarantines.

Masks/Facial Coverings

After further discussion with elementary principals, and in combination with the impact on quarantine expectations of the Colorado Department of Public Health (see Public Health Order 20-36), masks will remain as a requirement for attendance for elementary students through Friday, May 21, 2021, unless exempted by medical release. However, beginning Monday, May 24, 2021, elementary students will not be required to wear masks while at school sponsored activities, such as summer school and summer camps.

As we attempt to reduce the impact of quarantines, contact tracing expectations make it clear, if students do not wear masks the quarantines will only expand in size and impact. Please remember, all students – age 11 and older – are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces by order of the Governor.

Quarantines

During the final days of school, our goal is to keep as many students in the classroom as possible. We recognize quarantines from COVID-19 jeopardize a student’s ability to finish the year in-person and provide important closure.

To lessen the impact of these quarantines, we examined our quarantine process, but after discussions with El Paso County officials, we learned quarantine protocols are not optional for schools, and there is no ability to “opt-out.” This means that quarantines will continue to be a reality for the remaining days of school.

We will apply all flexibility granted under existing guidance, but unlike other industries, schools are required to contact trace and quarantine by Public Health Order 20-36 released by the Governor in November 2020. Please know, our COVID-19 Response Team, in partnership with our schools, is working tirelessly to ensure our contact tracing is laser focused. And remember, the best way to minimize the impact of quarantines is to avoid exposure to ill individuals. Please keep your student home if they are not feeling well.

During these final days of school, we will do everything in our power to keep our schools safe, while ensuring as many students as possible can engage with in-person learning. Many Important activities and events are planned for the final days of school and we want all students to be able to participate.

Thank you for your understanding, patience, and flexibility. Be well and be safe.

Tom Gregory

Superintendent of Schools

Academy District 20

The decision is based off of Public Health Order 20-36, signed by Gov. Jared Polis. The health order has exemptions for face coverings that include people 10 years of age or younger.

