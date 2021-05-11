Crews respond to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a fire Tuesday evening.

Smoke was visible at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of S. Circle Drive between Airport Road and E. Fountain Boulevard. The apartments are on the west side of Valley Hi Golf Course. The fire was inside at least one residence at the Oakridge on the Green Apartments.

All of S. Circle Drive was closed for a period of time.

All NB and SB lanes of Circle Dr at Winnepeg are closed for safety reasons due to a structure fire in the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 11, 2021

