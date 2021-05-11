Crews respond to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a fire Tuesday evening.
Smoke was visible at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of S. Circle Drive between Airport Road and E. Fountain Boulevard. The apartments are on the west side of Valley Hi Golf Course. The fire was inside at least one residence at the Oakridge on the Green Apartments.
Last time this article was updated crews had just arrived at the apartment complex.
All of S. Circle Drive was closed for a period of time.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.