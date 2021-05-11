Advertisement

COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find yourself going out more and leaving your mask behind, you’re not alone.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time during the pandemic, 54% of those surveyed said they had done so.

Even more said they visited friends and family, with 59% reporting those activities.

At the same time, fewer people were taking precautions.

Social distancing wasn’t being practiced as much, down 8 points from last month to 56%.

Mask wearing was down, too, from 63% to 58%.

Vaccinated people were more likely to wear masks. The poll also says they’re going out at roughly the same rate as their unvaccinated peers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving neighbors stand next to crime tape at the scene of a horrific shooting at a birthday...
GRAPHIC: Dispatch transcript from Colorado Springs birthday party shooting
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
Birthday party killings deadliest incident in Colorado Springs since 1911, says mayor; where it ranks in state history
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Homicide investigation underway after a body was found near a house fire in Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

Police hunt murder suspect's pet tiger
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
WATCH LIVE UPDATE: 7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs