Colorado’s governor signs bill legalizing human composting

In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Katrina Spade, the founder and CEO of Recompose, a company...
In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Katrina Spade, the founder and CEO of Recompose, a company that hopes to use composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains, poses for a photo in a cemetery in Seattle, as she displays a sample of compost material left from the decomposition of a cow using a combination of wood chips, alfalfa and straw.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - In less than a year composting a human body will be legal in Colorado.

Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Monday titled “Human Remains Natural Reduction Soil.” The new law allows human remains to be converted to soil that utilizes a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition, also known as “natural reduction”.

The law goes into effect 90 days after the current legislative session ends.

The following is prohibited under the new law:

-Selling or offering to sell the soil;

-Commingling the soil of more than one person without the consent of the person or persons with the right of final disposition unless the soil is abandoned;

-Commingling the human remains of more than one person without the consent of the person or persons with the right of final disposition within the container wherein natural reduction produces soil; or

-Using the soil to grow food for human consumption.

Washington is the only other state in the United States that allows this process.

