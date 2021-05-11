Colorado Springs Airport offering 50 percent off long-term parking in June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID vaccine has emboldened many to start making travel plans again.

And if you’re looking to fly in June, there are $3.50 worth of reasons to fly out of the Colorado Springs Airport!

“The Colorado Springs Airport will be kicking off the summer travel season by offering 50 percent off long-term parking during the month of June,” the airport announced Tuesday.

That means instead of paying $7 per day, travelers will pay just $3.50 daily to leave their cars at the airport.

“This promotion is a great way for our community to ease back in to travel without taking on additional parking costs, which can be a significant cost at other airports,” said Director of Aviation Greg Phillips.

The airport says the discount will be applied automatically when travelers pay for parking. No coupon will be required. The promotion is only for June 1-June 30, so if a car is parked in the lot from May into June or June into July, the discount will only apply to the June dates.

