Chapel Hills, state fairgrounds vaccine clinics closed Tuesday due to weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of vaccination sites are closed Tuesday.

Both the state fairgrounds clinic in Pueblo and the Chapel Hills clinic in Colorado Springs due to the wet and snowy weather conditions.

Both will resume regular hours Wednesday. The fairgrounds clinic is typically open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and the mall clinic from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

There are still many options for appointments if wanting a vaccine Tuesday or in the coming days. Use the below map from the state of Colorado health department to find somewhere near you!

