Advertisement

37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.

That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving neighbors stand next to crime tape at the scene of a horrific shooting at a birthday...
GRAPHIC: Dispatch transcript from Colorado Springs birthday party shooting
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
Birthday party killings deadliest incident in Colorado Springs since 1911, says mayor; where it ranks in state history
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Homicide investigation underway after a body was found near a house fire in Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

Police hunt murder suspect's pet tiger
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
WATCH LIVE UPDATE: 7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Dracula's Castle in Transylvania is offering free vaccinations to anyone brave enough to visit.
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less