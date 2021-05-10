Advertisement

Serious crash closes Constitution in Colorado Springs on Monday

Crash closed Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs on 5/10/21.
Crash closed Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs on 5/10/21.(Cassie Cameron/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed down both directions of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs during Rush Hour on Monday.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m close to Constitution Avenue and Oro Blanco Drive. The area is on the east side of Colorado Springs. Police at the scene tell 11 News that a single car went through a fence and one person was thrown from the vehicle. At least one person had serious injuries.

As of 5:35 p.m. Constitution was closed between Villa Loma Drive and Oro Blanco Drive.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of an incident that is having a major impact on traffic.

