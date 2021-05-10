Serious crash closes Constitution in Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed down both directions of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs during Rush Hour on Monday.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m close to Constitution Avenue and Oro Blanco Drive. The area is on the east side of Colorado Springs. Police at the scene tell 11 News that a single car went through a fence and one person was thrown from the vehicle. At least one person had serious injuries.

As of 5:35 p.m. Constitution was closed between Villa Loma Drive and Oro Blanco Drive.

Constitution is shut down between Villa Loma & Oro Blanco for a major crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 10, 2021

