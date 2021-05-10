Semi driver found guilty for the death of Trooper Cody Donahue along I-25 near Castle Rock in 2016, could face a year in jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was found guilty of careless driving tied to the death of a Colorado State Patrol trooper.

The guilty verdict comes more than three years after the deadly crash. On Nov. 25, 2016, Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving a semi on northbound I-25. At the same time, Trooper Cody Donahue was investigating a crash near mile marker 175 close to Castle Rock. Gamez-Ruiz was behind the wheel when his semi struck Donahue, who was outside his patrol car.

Tooper Donahue was only 34.

“This conduct was so egregious, Colorado has since changed its laws to make this a felony. I am satisfied that this jury rendered the just and proper verdict given the evidence in this case,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney George Brauchler, who tried the case with Assistant District Attorney Tom Byrnes. “No outcome of this case can replace what Gamez-Ruiz took from the Donahue family -- a husband, father, son, brother, friend and public servant. But it is formal recognition that the responsibility for Cody’s killing lies squarely with Gamez-Ruiz.”

On Monday, Gamez-Ruiz was found guilty of careless driving.

“This was an important case for my office, the Colorado State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “The men and women of the CSP come to work every day to keep the rest of us safe on Colorado’s roads. We owe it to them and Trooper Donahue to move over and give them room to do their jobs safely.”

The sentencing for Gamez-Ruiz is scheduled for July 30. He could face up to a year in jail.

