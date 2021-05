PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a homicide near the Highway 50 bypass and Bonforte.

Officers have been on scene since around 4:30 Monday morning.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released, but a police department spokesperson is expected to give an update later Monday morning.

Pueblo Police are currently investigating a Homicide. Please stay clear of Hwy 50 bypass (westbound) from Bonforte as the active investigation continues. Media stage at Wendy’s (Bonforte/Hwy50 Bypass). PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/5EIbQ3hd4L — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) May 10, 2021

