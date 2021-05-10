Advertisement

FDA approves Prizer COVID-19 vaccine to include ages 12-15

In this Saturday, April 10, 2021 photo, a syringe is loaded with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Canada's health regulator authorized the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KKTV) - On Monday, the FDA expanded the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. The FDA amended the EUA issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older.

“FDA has determined that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the statutory criteria to amend the EUA, and that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine’s use,” the FDA wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

