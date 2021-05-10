Crash closes southbound lanes on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound lanes on I-25 are closed near the Pikes Peak International Raceway after crash Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:25 p.m. Sunday between the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit (122) and Rancho Colorado Boulevard (119).

Troopers say one vehicle that was towing a trailer crashed. At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It’s unclear how serious the injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 119 - Rancho Colorado Boulevard. Watch for emergency crews https://t.co/ODRvJXln7w — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 10, 2021

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

