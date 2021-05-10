Advertisement

Crash closes southbound lanes on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound lanes on I-25 are closed near the Pikes Peak International Raceway after crash Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:25 p.m. Sunday between the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit (122) and Rancho Colorado Boulevard (119).

Troopers say one vehicle that was towing a trailer crashed. At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. It’s unclear how serious the injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

