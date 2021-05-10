Advertisement

Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle sped off a Colorado highway, smashed into a garage, and hit two classic cars Monday morning.

The destructive crash happened in Wellington. The Wellington Fire Protection District shared photos that can be viewed at the bottom of this article and a video that can be viewed at the top. According to the fire department, the vehicle went off of southbound I-25 about 150 feet before smashing into a garage. Two antique Chevy cars and a Toyota Camry were damaged from the impact.

The kicker, the fire department is reporting the driver fled the scene.

The crash investigation is now being handled by the Colorado State Patrol.

Wellington is north of Fort Collins.

