Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle sped off a Colorado highway, smashed into a garage, and hit two classic cars Monday morning.

The destructive crash happened in Wellington. The Wellington Fire Protection District shared photos that can be viewed at the bottom of this article and a video that can be viewed at the top. According to the fire department, the vehicle went off of southbound I-25 about 150 feet before smashing into a garage. Two antique Chevy cars and a Toyota Camry were damaged from the impact.

The kicker, the fire department is reporting the driver fled the scene.

The crash investigation is now being handled by the Colorado State Patrol.

Wellington is north of Fort Collins.

Tire tracks and debris trail, show the car came off SB I-25 and traveled approx. 150 ft., hitting a power pole before smashing into the garage. No one was in the car when E16 arrived. After searching the property and crash site, crews determined the car had been abandoned. pic.twitter.com/tQmtUCEKBH — Wellington Fire Protection District (Colorado) (@WellingtonFire1) May 10, 2021

