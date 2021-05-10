Arenado, Wainwright lead Cardinals over Rockies 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday.

Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded for his second career save and first this season. St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall.

Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.

Wainwright (2-3) struck out five and walked three over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies.

Arenado homered leading off the second against German Marquez (1-4), who allowed two runs — one earned — in six innings. St. Louis improved to 14-4 since April 23, the best record in the majors during that span.

Strong start by Márquee, but couldn't make it happen at the plate today. Let's go home. pic.twitter.com/Dn4aM6G8OZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.