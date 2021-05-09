Report of bomb in Kia shuts down I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare left traffic at a standstill for hours on I-70 Saturday.

Colorado State Patrol says it was tipped off to a possible explosive device inside a Kia SUV traveling west on the interstate. The vehicle was stopped on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel, and the interstate was shut down in both directions.

#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED at MP 216 WB at Eisenhower Tunnel due to active police situation. The incident is being investigated on the westbound side of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/W4d0S4AXUG — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 8, 2021

No explosives were found in the SUV. Newspaper Vail Daily reports the situation may have started with a driver suffering from either severe anxiety or dementia.

“The first safety patrol got on scene because they saw a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road, and the driver was outside of the vehicle, so our courtesy patrol/safety patrol came to check on him,” Trooper Jacob Best told the paper. “As they were trying to figure out what was going on, that’s when this male party indicated that he was informed by a female party that there was an explosive or incendiary device inside of his vehicle.”

I-70 reopened around 5:30 p.m. after being closed for about four hours.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.