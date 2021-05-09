Advertisement

Report of bomb in Kia shuts down I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday

The interstate was closed in both directions between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel...
The interstate was closed in both directions between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel while troopers investigated reports of an explosive in an SUV.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare left traffic at a standstill for hours on I-70 Saturday.

Colorado State Patrol says it was tipped off to a possible explosive device inside a Kia SUV traveling west on the interstate. The vehicle was stopped on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel, and the interstate was shut down in both directions.

No explosives were found in the SUV. Newspaper Vail Daily reports the situation may have started with a driver suffering from either severe anxiety or dementia.

“The first safety patrol got on scene because they saw a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road, and the driver was outside of the vehicle, so our courtesy patrol/safety patrol came to check on him,” Trooper Jacob Best told the paper. “As they were trying to figure out what was going on, that’s when this male party indicated that he was informed by a female party that there was an explosive or incendiary device inside of his vehicle.”

I-70 reopened around 5:30 p.m. after being closed for about four hours.

