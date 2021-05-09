Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the two most popular baby names in America for the second year in a row.
The Social Security Administration released its annual list of top baby names on Friday.
The top 10 girl names in 2020 were:
Olivia
Emma
Ava
Charlotte
Sophia
Amelia
Isabella
Mia
Evelyn
Harper
The top 10 boy names in 2020 were:
Liam
Noah
Oliver
Elijah
William
James
Benjamin
Lucas
Henry
Alexander
Henry hasn’t been among the top 10 boy names in over a century.
The Social Security Administration also revealed the fastest rising names last year.
Zyair was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for boys, and Avayah was the No. 1 fastest-growing name for girls.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.