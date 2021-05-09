Advertisement

Medina Spirit could lose Kentucky Derby after post race drug test

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot Rod Charlie and Luis Saez on Essential Quality to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a positive post-race drug test.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert called a news conference Sunday to announce that Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone in a post race sample. That’s double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.

Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert and said Medina Spirit would be disqualified if the drug findings were upheld.

Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation.

Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were gunned down during at birthday party on May 9. 2021. Police say the shooter,...
7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a ground breaking for ‘Panorama Park’ Saturday to mark...
WATCH: City breaks ground Saturday for new park in Southeast Colorado Springs
police sirens
Police investigating homicide after altercation outside medical center
EPSO looking for missing woman.
FOUND: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office locates teenager who was missing
A great horned owl living above a pillar in a Colorado Springs strip mall is having a hard time...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife help owlet that has been repeatedly kicked out of nest in Colorado Springs

Latest News

John Register competing in the Olympics in Sydney, Australia in 2000.
Local veteran, Paralympian sits down with KKTV
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a ground-rule double during the...
Flaherty (6-0) homers as Cardinals, Arenado beat Rockies 5-0
“On the Map:” Harrison, Falcon football ready to impress in 4A state semifinals
“On the Map:” Harrison, Falcon football ready to impress in 4A state semifinals
Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James
AP source: Denver OT Ja’Wuan James tears Achilles off-site