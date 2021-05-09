Advertisement

Investigation underway after death of inmate at El Paso County jail

The El Paso County jail was the site of one of Colorado's worst COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.
The El Paso County Criminal Justice Center(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after an inmate died in the El Paso County jail Sunday morning.

The inmate was found unconscious inside his cell just before 1 a.m.

“Life-saving measures were immediately started and continued until AMR and fire personnel arrived and took over,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the inmate passed away.”

The county coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine cause of death. COVID-19 is not suspected, EPSO said.

The inmate has not been identified at this time.

