Denver officer in critical condition after being shot by suspect

The officer was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at last report. Law enforcement...
The officer was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at last report. Law enforcement are still searching for the suspect.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Denver police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the leg during a disturbance call.

The officer was responding to reports of an intruder hanging around a home and not leaving.

“Just a few minutes before 11 o’clock Saturday night, officers were called to the 4200 block of Alcott on reports of an individual, an unknown individual on a porch that they did not belong at,” said Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas. “Officers responded to that location, and as they approached that location, officers were fired upon. One officer was struck and went down at that location.”

Fellow officers split between securing the scene and giving their wounded colleague medical aid until an ambulance arrived, Thomas said. The officer was undergoing surgery at last report.

“At the hospital, we’ve been able to greet this individual’s family, the officer’s family. Both myself, [Denver Police] Chief Pazen, Executive Director Murphy Robinson were able to comfort the family as they’re grieving the situation involving the officer as he’s currently undergoing care in the hospital.”

Police have several persons of interest detained, but as of early Sunday morning, Thomas did not know if the suspect was in custody.

“There is an ongoing search to make sure we catch the individual involved,” he said.

Investigators are still piecing together what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“We’re not certain if officers actually made contact with the individual or if they were fired upon as they were approaching,” Thomas said.

There has been no update on the officer’s condition. Thomas told reporters the police department was still “holding our breath a little bit.”

“We’re certainly very hopeful, thankful that he’s here at Denver Health Medical receiving the very best treatment possible, but this is certainly always something that shakes us all to our core when one of our own is injured.”

The police officer has not been identified. Thomas says he’s been with the Denver Police Department for five years.

