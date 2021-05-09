Armed suspect on the run following 7-Eleven robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber is on the run after holding up a 7-Eleven in broad daylight.

Police say an armed man walked into the convenience store shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and threatened the clerk at gunpoint before helping himself to merchandise and cash.

The robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven at North Academy and Palmer Park. Police don’t know if the suspect hitched a ride or fled on foot. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man wearing a black leather jacket and white pants.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear how many people were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

