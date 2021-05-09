Advertisement

4 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs mobile home community

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other.
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are dead after a person opened fire inside a mobile home in Colorado Springs overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:20 Sunday morning on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city. Police arrived to a horrific scene inside the trailer.

“Officers ... located multiple deceased parties,” said Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “... We did have one adult who was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately that individual has succumb to their injuries.”

The suspect is believed to be among the dead, Sokolik said.

“Preliminary information indicates that this point and time, we believe the individual, the suspect responsible for the shooting is also on scene and is also deceased.”

At the time of this writing, investigators are not releasing any information on the suspect and victims, including ages and gender. Sokolik would only confirm that the suspect and victims knew each other, though he declined to say how.

“It does appear the suspect and victims were known to each other. We don’t believe there are any other people unaccounted for who would be involved in this crime.”

Due to the complexity of the scene and the sheer number of people living in the Canterbury community, Sokolik did not expect more information to be released until Monday.

“Obviously, this is a very densely populated area right here, so we’re going to have a tremendous number of interviews to do, follow-up investigation to do. I would ask if anybody has any information, if anybody saw or heard anything, to please contact Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000.”

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP, Sokolik added.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as we learn new information.

