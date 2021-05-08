Advertisement

Residents sue to stop legal homeless site from opening

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Some residents in the Denver neighborhood of Park Hill are suing a nonprofit, a church and its pastor, and the city of Denver in an effort to prevent a legal homeless encampment from opening.

The Denver Post reports the complaint filed Thursday in Denver District Court argues the site poses a danger to children, does not meet city requirements and “does not address the impact it will have on the neighborhood.”

Colorado Village Collaborative Executive Director Cole Chandler says the suit is baseless. Denver spokesman Mike Strott says the city understands the concerns, fears and questions raised by residents and will continue to partner with the collaborative to address them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

