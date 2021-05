PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Colroado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo is reportedly giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday.

The clinic will be open until 6 p.m. for those that would like to get vaccinated. No appointment is needed.

J&J vaccine available TODAY at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at 2700 W. Mesa Avenue in Pueblo.



We are open until 6:00pm today.



No appointment needed! pic.twitter.com/Zp1UKYaGxz — FEMA Region 8 (@femaregion8) May 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.