Flaherty (6-0) homers as Cardinals, Arenado beat Rockies 5-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a ground-rule double during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a ground-rule double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty hit his first career home run and became the major leagues’ first six-game winner, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Colorado 5-0 in Nolan Arenado’s first game against the Rockies.

Arenado, a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner during eight years in Colorado, was traded to the Cardinals on Feb. 1 for five players. Arenado went 2 for 4, doubling off Gomber.

Flaherty (6-0) gave up three hits in seven innings and homered in his 117th big league at-bat.

5/7/2021 9:33:00 PM (GMT -6:00)

