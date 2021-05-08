Flaherty (6-0) homers as Cardinals, Arenado beat Rockies 5-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty hit his first career home run and became the major leagues’ first six-game winner, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Colorado 5-0 in Nolan Arenado’s first game against the Rockies.

Arenado, a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner during eight years in Colorado, was traded to the Cardinals on Feb. 1 for five players. Arenado went 2 for 4, doubling off Gomber.

Flaherty (6-0) gave up three hits in seven innings and homered in his 117th big league at-bat.

