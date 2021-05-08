El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager they say is missing and endangered.

Makalya Washburn was last seen on May 7th around 6:15 P.M.She was seen near her home in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge Road.

Washburn was last seen wearing a purple jacket, khaki pants, and tennis shoes. She was also carrying items in a trash bag.

If you see here call 719-390-5555 or 911.

EPSO is looking for missing and endangered Makalya Washburn. If you have seen her, please call 911. #missing #FindMakalya pic.twitter.com/PlkewdyrTd — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 8, 2021

