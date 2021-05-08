El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager they say is missing and endangered.
Makalya Washburn was last seen on May 7th around 6:15 P.M.She was seen near her home in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge Road.
Washburn was last seen wearing a purple jacket, khaki pants, and tennis shoes. She was also carrying items in a trash bag.
If you see here call 719-390-5555 or 911.
