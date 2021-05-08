Advertisement

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

EPSO looking for missing woman.
EPSO looking for missing woman.(EPSO)
By KKTV
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager they say is missing and endangered.

Makalya Washburn was last seen on May 7th around 6:15 P.M.She was seen near her home in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge Road.

Washburn was last seen wearing a purple jacket, khaki pants, and tennis shoes. She was also carrying items in a trash bag.

If you see here call 719-390-5555 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
CSPD on accident alert status for several days
July 19, 2011 file photo of the confederate flag.
D-20 addresses Change.org petition asking the district to ban the use of confederate flags
Stock photo of police lights.
35-year-old man suspected of having child porn in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Thunderstorms Saturday
Soggy Mother’s Day weekend
Thunderstorms Saturday
Thunderstorms Saturday
police sirens
Police investigating homicide after altercation outside medical center
Walk-up vaccine van coming to Manitou Springs