Colorado Parks and Wildlife help owlet that has been repeatedly kicked out of nest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A great horned owl living above a pillar in a Colorado Springs strip mall is having a hard time staying home!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to calls of an owlet on the side walk when they found the baby on the ground. CPW officers carefully lifted the owlet back up into the nest with it’s two siblings, but it didn’t stay. The other siblings in the nest above the pillar quickly shoved the owlet out and back onto the ground. This reportedly happened two more times.

Did you have siblings like this poor Great horned owlet? Repeatedly it has been bumped from its nest atop a pillar in a strip mall in #ColoradoSprings by 2 siblings. @COParksWildlife officers responded to calls of an owlet on the sidewalk a few days and and saw this guy. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/xSHzOPI8T5 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 7, 2021

The officers decided to place the outcast owl on a nearby pillar away from the others, fearing it would not survive on the ground. The owl decided it did not want to stay there either and was found again on Friday about a quater mile from the nest.

CPW officials says they will continue to try and help the owl as best they can.

