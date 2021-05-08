City breaks ground Saturday for new park in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a ground breaking for ‘Panorama Park’ Saturday to mark the begining of construction. The 13.5 acre park is located near East Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs.

The city, the trust for public land and the Southeast Colorado Springs RISE coalition are hosting the event.

Prior to the rennovation of the park, the area was under-developed with only a small playground, baseball backstop and benches, a small pavilion and a dirt parking lot. When the park is complete, it will reportedly have an event lawn with shade trees for hosting music and performances; a bike park; a youth area with skate features; a climbing boulder; a multi-use sports field; fitness stations; a splash pad; and community-inspired art.

Emily Patterson, the trust for public land parks for people program director, is excited to have this park open and reflect the area and residents it will serve.

“Panorama Park is a catalytic project for the Southeast community. The community’s passion, vision, and leadership has resulted in a park renovation project that will reflect the diversity and unity of this neighborhood and will welcome and inspire the entire Colorado Springs community for decades to come,” says Patterson.

One of the murals in the park is made of more than 7,000 individual tiles made by community members to create two mosaics. These are called “sharing the light” and “stepping into our power”. You can register here for a free workshop to create a tile(s) to add to the mosaic.

The project is expected to cost about $8.5 million, which comes from various sources: $500,000 comes from the 2018 TABOR retention funds approved by voters in 2019; $1 million from Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax funds; $4 million from Parkland Dedication Ordinance funds; and funding from private partners.

Crews expect the park to be finished and ready to open early summer 2022.

This project is reportedly the largest neighborhood park rennovation in the cities history.

