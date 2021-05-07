Advertisement

WATCH: 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener goes in-depth with film producer Brian Malone & former Denver Post editor Chuck Plunkett

By KKTV
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 Breaking News digital anchor Jon Wiener spoke to the film producer Brian Malone & former Denver Post editor Chuck Plunkett the day the documentary called ‘News Matters’ aired.

It aired on Rocky Mountain PBS on April 29 and can be viewed on the website here.

