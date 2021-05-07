Advertisement

Walk-up vaccine van coming to Manitou Springs

(KSLA)
By KKTV
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A walk-up vaccine van is coming to Manitou Springs on May 12th.

El Paso County’s Department of Public Health will bring the van to the Manitou Springs community to give easy access to the COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccine van will be at the Econolodge at 103 Manitou Avenue on Wednesday from 5 PM. to 9 P.M. Over 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

No appointment, health insurance, or ID is required to get the vaccine.

