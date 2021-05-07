US citizen in Thailand charged with murdering Thai wife

BANGKOK (AP) - Police in Thailand say they have charged a U.S. citizen from the state of Colorado with murdering his pregnant Thai wife.

Police in northern Thailand said 32-year-old Jason Matthew Balzer was arrested in the northern city of Chiang Mai and confessed to killing his wife after becoming angry during an argument.

Police had been alerted to a possible crime when his wife’s mother, who was unable to reach her daughter by phone, went to the couple’s house and found bloodstains.

