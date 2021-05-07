Senate passes bills to help low income families with baby supplies and reduce prescription drug costs

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The senate reportedly passed legislation on Friday that would give low income families access to diaper essentials and create a prescription drug affordability board to lower the cost of pharmaceuticals.

SB21-0127, requires the department of public health and environment to select one or more nonprofit organizations that will provide diapering essentials to any Colorado family in need. This bill is sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen and Senator Jessie Danielson.

“As a new mother, it pains me to know that parents who are unable to afford diapers for their babies have resorted to reusing old disposable diapers, plastic bags, and toilet paper,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “The situation families are currently in is truly heart-breaking and, frankly, unconscionable – no parent should have to choose between paying for food or paying for diapers. At a time when women in the workforce have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, we need to ease the burden on families so they can fully care for their little ones, and that’s what this bill accomplishes.”

“We are the wealthiest nation in the world and yet some of our parents can’t afford diapers – that’s just unacceptable,” said Senator Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “It costs at least $80 per month to provide diapers for a child, which is simply unfeasible for families who have lost their jobs and struggle to afford rent, pay their bills, or buy food. Our families have suffered enough over the last year – providing access to diapers is the least we can do to help lessen the stress parents are already facing.”

Bill SB21-175, will create the Colorado prescription drug affordability review board to establish pay limits for prescription drugs in the state. Click here to read more on this bill.

Both of the bills will now reportedly move into the House for further consideration.

