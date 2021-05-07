Advertisement

Pueblo Police investigating several shell casings found in the road Friday morning

Pueblo Police are investigating after they got several ‘shots fired’ calls Friday morning.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating after they got several ‘shots fired’ calls Friday morning.

According to Police, they responded to the area near Tyler Street and West Grant Avenue in Pueblo just after 5 a.m Friday. Officers arrived in teh area and found several shell casings, a couple of live rounds and a bullet fragment but nobody was around.

Several callers reportedly told police a dark colored car, unknown make and model, and a man on a motorcycle where in the area at the time of the reported shooting.

Pueblo Police are currently investigating. If you have any information call police right away at 553-2502 and reference case number 21-8448.

