Pueblo Police arrest man after several car break-ins

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police officers were able to take one man into custody for several car break-ins.

According to police, a man broke into several vehicles in the Aberdeen area after 6 a.m Friday. The suspect had reportedly left the area but was found in backyard of a home nearby.

The man is now in custody for the break-ins as well as two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. The suspects name has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

