North Cheyenne Canyon Road closed in May

(WEAU)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - North Cheyenne Canyon Road will reportedly be closed every Monday-Friday. This closure began on May 3 and will last until May 28.

North Cheyenne Canyon Road is closed to all guests, but trails will still be open for ‘non-motorized recreational use’. Gold Camp Road will reportedly be open to hikers, cyclists, equestrians and motorized vehicles under 50″ width.

The city says this closure will allow them to move construction material for a parking lot improvement project.

This temporary closure is due to a boulder that is blocking Gold Camp Road and is blocking construction vehicles access to the road.The USDA Forest Service is continuing its work to assess and remove the boulder.

The parking lot project will reportedly improve and expand the gravel parking lot uphill from Helen Hunt Falls. The current parking lot will increase from 75 non-designated spaces to 92 designated stalls. Concrete curbs and gutters will reportedly be added, along with a paved asphalt surface and accessible parking spaces.

Gold Camp Road from the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to Helen Hunt Falls, will also be closed daily during these dates.

