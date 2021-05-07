Police investigating homicide after altercation outside medical center

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are now investigating after a disturbance reported outside of a medical center led to a man’s death.

Police say they were called to the St. Mary Corwin Medical Center on 1008 Minnequa Avenue on February 10, 2021 around 6:30 a.m. for a disturbance.

Police say when they arrived medical staff was rendering aid to 36-year-old Mathew Haskel Jones. Jones had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation with hospital security staff before Pueblo police officers arrived.

Jones was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs where he died on February 18th.

Pueblo Police then began investigating his death as a homicide.

We reached out to St. Mary Corwin and they say they’re releasing a statement soon. We’ll update this article as we get more information.

Pueblo Police say this is the eighth homicide in the city in 2021.

