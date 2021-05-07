Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
Left: Mary Lynn Vialpando. Middle: Suspect, James Papol. Right: DNA Phenotyping of the suspect...
Man sentenced for the murder of a young woman in Colorado Springs more than 20 years after the crime
David Russell.
55-year-old man out on parole suspected of a new child sex crime in Colorado Springs
Suspect Edward Valverde.
WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested

Latest News

In this March 1, 2021 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda...
With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in...
Rio’s deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking re-election
Dr. Jill Biden talks to military spouses at Fort Carson
First Lady to Colorado Springs Military Spouses: “We need to do more”