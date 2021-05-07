Advertisement

“On the Map:” Harrison, Falcon football ready to impress in 4A state semifinals

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison and Falcon High Schools aren’t typically known as football powerhouses in Southern Colorado.

But in a unique year for prep sports, unlikely teams are making a run.

Harrison football finds itself two wins away from a perfect spring football season. The Panthers are 7-0 on the year and picked up the No. 2 seed in the CHSAA 4A state tournament bracket. Harrison defeated Centaurus 34-6 in its opening playoff game to reach the semifinals.

The Panthers say their run is thanks to the tight brotherhood on the team, and their quest for respect on the gridiron.

“Harrison usually gets a bad rep,” Panthers center Nestor Torrez said at practice. “It’s usually the team that comes close...or isn’t the best school. We’ll put Colorado, 719, Harrison High School on the map. If we win this championship it’ll just mean a lot for this city and a lot for this school.”

On the other side of the bracket, Falcon has quietly put together an impressive season. The Falcons 5-2 record gave them the No. 4 seed in the state tournament, losing only to Harrison and Thomas Jefferson in the regular season (two teams still in contention for a state title). To reach the finals, the Falcons are facing a revenge tour against the Spartans. Falcon is another team ready to prove itself as a premier football program in Colorado.

“I’ve never seen something like this at Falcon before,” Falcon junior Darius McFarland said. “I was so excited at the beginning of the season for us. We’ve just been putting our heads together, working as a team.”

Harrison hosts No. 6 Gateway Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 4A title game. Falcon travels to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson for a matchup Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
CSPD on accident alert status for several days
July 19, 2011 file photo of the confederate flag.
D-20 addresses Change.org petition asking the district to ban the use of confederate flags
Stock photo of police lights.
35-year-old man suspected of having child porn in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James
AP source: Denver OT Ja’Wuan James tears Achilles off-site
Blackmon’s 3-run HR caps comeback as Rockies, Giants split
The team will be called the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Rocky Mountain Vibes holding “Fan Fest” ahead of 2021 opener
FILE - Auto racer Bobby Unser is shown at the Indianapolis 500 auto race in Indianapolis, Ind.,...
Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies