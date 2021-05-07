“On the Map:” Harrison, Falcon football ready to impress in 4A state semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison and Falcon High Schools aren’t typically known as football powerhouses in Southern Colorado.

But in a unique year for prep sports, unlikely teams are making a run.

Harrison football finds itself two wins away from a perfect spring football season. The Panthers are 7-0 on the year and picked up the No. 2 seed in the CHSAA 4A state tournament bracket. Harrison defeated Centaurus 34-6 in its opening playoff game to reach the semifinals.

The Panthers say their run is thanks to the tight brotherhood on the team, and their quest for respect on the gridiron.

“Harrison usually gets a bad rep,” Panthers center Nestor Torrez said at practice. “It’s usually the team that comes close...or isn’t the best school. We’ll put Colorado, 719, Harrison High School on the map. If we win this championship it’ll just mean a lot for this city and a lot for this school.”

On the other side of the bracket, Falcon has quietly put together an impressive season. The Falcons 5-2 record gave them the No. 4 seed in the state tournament, losing only to Harrison and Thomas Jefferson in the regular season (two teams still in contention for a state title). To reach the finals, the Falcons are facing a revenge tour against the Spartans. Falcon is another team ready to prove itself as a premier football program in Colorado.

“I’ve never seen something like this at Falcon before,” Falcon junior Darius McFarland said. “I was so excited at the beginning of the season for us. We’ve just been putting our heads together, working as a team.”

Harrison hosts No. 6 Gateway Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 4A title game. Falcon travels to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson for a matchup Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

