Man reportedly fights several officers while being taken into custody

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody after reportedly fighting several officers while being taken into custody.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the area near I-25 and North Nevada Avenue around 3 p.m Thursday on a disturbance. During the investigation, officers reportedly arrested a man for felony criminal mischief charges in addition to a felony warrant.

The suspect, Malik Jefferson, resisted arrest but officers were able to take him into custody. Jefferson was reportedly taken to the hospital to be cleared medically. He reportedly kicked and headbutted officers during the process. The officers involved reportedly had minor injuires from the incident.

While being transported to the CJC, the suspect also reportedly hit his head repeatedly against the glass window of the police cruiser and threw one of his shoes from the car onto the highway. Once Jefferson arrived at the jail, he continued to fight multiple deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

